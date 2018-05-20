Rajinder Singh is new Hockey India president

Hockey India on Saturday announced Rajinder Singh as its new president after Mariamma Koshy stepped down from the post



Representational Image

Hockey India on Saturday announced Rajinder Singh as its new president after Mariamma Koshy stepped down from the post. Koshy, a former state-level centre forward player, was appointed president in November 2016 after Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra had resigned from the position due to him being elected as the President of International Hockey Federation. Rajinder was earlier Treasurer of Hockey India the victims.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever