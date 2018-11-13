Rajinikanth accuses Centre of flawed implementation of note ban

national

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been batting for opposition unity against the BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a vocal critic of the saffron party led government at the Centre

Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth, who is expected to foray into politics, said Monday that the implementation of the demonetisation exercise by the Centre was flawed.

The Tamil superstar, when asked about his view on the impact of demonetisation vis-a-vis its second anniversary, told reporters that "the implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail." Asked if the BJP was such a 'dangerous' (electorally) party that warranted formation of a mega national alliance against it, he said "they (opposition parties) feel that way, then it should be definitely like that."

On the rising incidence of rape and murder of girls in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said tougher laws and stricter implementation was the way out. Asked about his stand on the release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, he asked "which seven convicts... I am hearing about it only now."

The Tamil Nadu government had recommended the release of all the seven prisoners to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who had stated that the matter was under his consideration. On October 22, a 13-year old Dalit girl Rajalakshmi was beheaded by a 25-year-old man near Salem, which led to public outrage and an outcry, demanding tough action. Days ago, a tribal girl was allegedly raped by two men in Dharmapuri district. The victim died on Saturday.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently visited DMK president M K Stalin here as part of his efforts to bring together various parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been batting for opposition unity against the BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a vocal critic of the saffron party led government at the Centre.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever