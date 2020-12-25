Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning, December 25, following severe fluctuations in blood pressure.

Apollo Hospital issued a statement, which read: Mr. Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He'll be investigated & monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. He doesn't have any other symptoms & is hemodynamically stable: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lQYPErCFRk — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Just a few days ago, the shooting of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Annaatthe was temporarily halted as several of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19. At least eight members of the crew tested positive. The veteran star had been asked to go into self-isolation and take all the necessary precautions.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Annaatthe, took to Twitter to confirm the news. The production house in a statement said, "During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed."

