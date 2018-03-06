Rajinikanth: I'm confident of ruling like MGR

The superstar promises to create an administration that would benefit the common man



Superstar Rajinikanth interacts with the media after unveiling a statue of former chief minister MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai on Monday. Pic/PTI

Short of announcing his political party on Monday, superstar Rajinikanth invoked the legacy of the late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, saying he was confident of running a good administration like the yesteryear matinee idol.

Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, is often referred to as the benchmark of success in politics, especially for an actor, with many other cinema professionals trying to emulate him by taking the political plunge in Tamil Nadu.

"Nobody can match MGR even in 1,000 years and that includes me," he said referring to criticism, especially from the ruling AIADMK, that not all can emulate Ramachandran's success in politics. In his speech, which gave an insight into his political ideology and his priorities of his yet-to-be launched party, Rajinikanth acknowledged he was "not MGR" and "If someone says he will be (like) MGR, he will only be a crazy man."

"But I am confident that I can give a rule like him, that will benefit the poor," he said amidst loud cheers from the gathering at the ACS Medical College and Hospital. However, in view of the current "political vacuum I am confident I will be able to give a 'good' administration and 'spiritual' governance.

