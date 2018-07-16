Rajinikanth: One nation, one poll concept will save money, time

Talking to the media, he also backed the proposed Rs 10,000 crore greenfield Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway, being opposed by some quarters, and said such big projects should be taken up for the development of the country

Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday supported the Centre's idea of holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying it would save time and money.

Talking to the media, he also backed the proposed Rs 10,000 crore greenfield Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway, being opposed by some quarters, and said such big projects should be taken up for the development of the country. "Holding polls together is definitely a welcome move. It should come. It will save time and money," the actor said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever