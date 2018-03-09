Rajinikanth: Periyar statue comment barbaric

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth slammed as "barbaric" the controversial comment of H Raja on Dravidian movement founder E V Ramasamy Periyar, but said with the BJP leader expressing regret, the issue need not be "magnified" further



Tamil superstar Rajinikanth slammed as "barbaric" the controversial comment of H Raja on Dravidian movement founder E V Ramasamy Periyar, but said with the BJP leader expressing regret, the issue need not be "magnified" further.

"Raja's comment indicating that Periyar's statue be removed and the subsequent vandalism were barbaric acts. I strongly condemn it," he said. "It is my humble view that the issue need not be magnified further as Raja has expressed regret," Rajinikanth, who is all set to launch his political party, said.

