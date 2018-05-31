Rajinikanth: Tamil Nadu will become a graveyard if there are too many agitations

A visibly aggressive Rajinikanth yesterday blamed anti-social elements for the violence during anti-Sterlite protests last week that resulted in 13 deaths in police firing, and warned Tamil Nadu will become a 'graveyard' if there were more protests



Rajinikanth. Pic/PTI

A visibly aggressive Rajinikanth yesterday blamed anti-social elements for the violence during anti-Sterlite protests last week that resulted in 13 deaths in police firing, and warned Tamil Nadu will become a 'graveyard' if there were too many agitations.

Speaking in Chennai on his return from Tuticorin, which witnessed violence on May 22, he said the "problem started" only after police came under attack from such anti-social elements. "Tamil Nadu will become a graveyard if there is a protest for everything," he said. Agitations often happen in the state, sometimes for "genuine reasons," he said, adding that people should be careful against being incited.

"The attack on the Collector's office and setting on fire (Sterlite) quarters was not done by the common people. Some anti-social elements infiltrated (the protesting locals). It is their handiwork," he said and expressed grief that 'this noble protest' had ended on a bloody note.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever