Rajinikanth turns 69; Soundarya shares an adorable post wishing her father

Superstar Rajinikanth turns 69 today. While fans have already started to celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday celebrities too have wished him a long and healthy life. Lovingly called Thalaiva by his fans, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya shared a lovely post on Instagram wishing her father on this special occasion.

Soundarya took to Instagram and shared some candid pictures of the superstar and wrote alongside, "Happy birthday my life, my father... My everything!!"

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday my life âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ my father... My everything!! A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) onDec 11, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

Like every year, this year too, Rajinikanth's fans went the extra mile to celebrate the superstar's birthday. At Saidapet Gangai Amman Temple on December 5, 2019, fans of the ace actor gathered to pray for his long life and continue their 70-day celebrations for the Thailaiva's 68th birthday. South Chennai West District Secretary Ravichandran participated in the arrangements to mark the actor's birthday celebration.

Members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a fan-based organisation of Rajinikanth organised special archanas (prayers) in the temple. They also distributed food and freebies with Rajinikanth stickers to fans and well-wishers of the star.

Ravichandran said, "We are providing freebies to people every day. On December 12th we are going to celebrate in a grand manner and have also invited Rajini sir."

The District Secretary added, "Next year definitely Thalaivar will start the party and in 2021 he became a chief minister of Tamil Nadu."

"If our Thalaivar says to work with Kamal Hassan we all are to accept it and follow our leader," he said. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2021. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently wrapped work on AR Murugadoss' Darbar.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Rajinikanth!

