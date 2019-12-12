Rajinikanth turns 69; Soundarya shares an adorable post wishing her father
Soundarya took to Instagram and shared some candid pictures of Rajinikanth and wrote alongside, "Happy birthday my life, my father... My everything!!"
Superstar Rajinikanth turns 69 today. While fans have already started to celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday celebrities too have wished him a long and healthy life. Lovingly called Thalaiva by his fans, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya shared a lovely post on Instagram wishing her father on this special occasion.
Like every year, this year too, Rajinikanth's fans went the extra mile to celebrate the superstar's birthday. At Saidapet Gangai Amman Temple on December 5, 2019, fans of the ace actor gathered to pray for his long life and continue their 70-day celebrations for the Thailaiva's 68th birthday. South Chennai West District Secretary Ravichandran participated in the arrangements to mark the actor's birthday celebration.
Members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a fan-based organisation of Rajinikanth organised special archanas (prayers) in the temple. They also distributed food and freebies with Rajinikanth stickers to fans and well-wishers of the star.
Ravichandran said, "We are providing freebies to people every day. On December 12th we are going to celebrate in a grand manner and have also invited Rajini sir."
The District Secretary added, "Next year definitely Thalaivar will start the party and in 2021 he became a chief minister of Tamil Nadu."
"If our Thalaivar says to work with Kamal Hassan we all are to accept it and follow our leader," he said. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2021. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently wrapped work on AR Murugadoss' Darbar.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Rajinikanth!
Rajinikanth made his debut as an actor in the National Film Award-winning motion picture Apoorva Raagangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander also starring fellow South superstar Kamal Haasan.
Muthu (1995) was the first Indian film to be dubbed into Japanese as Mutu: Odoru Maharaja and grossed a record $1.6 million in 1998. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made a special note about the reach of this film among the Japanese in his speech at the National Diet of Japan on 14 December 2006.
He has starred in the Tamil remakes of both Don (1978) and Golmaal (1978) titled Billa (1980) and Thillu Mullu (1981) respectively. The latter could be considered his first foray into comedy.
Director KS Ravikumar has collaborated with Rajinikanth in several blockbuster Tamil films
"Rajinikanth facts" or "Rajinikanth jokes" are satirical factoids about Rajinikanth. They are widely circulated in text messages and over the internet.
A clip from his 1990 Tamil film Athisaya Piravi, featuring himself and fellow actor, known as Thavakalai, became a hugely popular viral video titled "Little Superstar" on YouTube in 2006.
He famously reprised his 'Enthiran' role as Chitti in Shah Rukh Khan's 'RA.One'. Director K S Ravikumar originally approached Shah Rukh Khan for the lead in 'Enthiran' but he turned the role down and Rajinikanth was cast instead.
