Rajinikanth's Darbar to clash with son-in-law Dhanush's Pattas?

It will be quite something if superstar Rajinikanth's film Darbar clashes at the box office with his equally popular son-in-law Dhanush's Pattas. Both films, much-awaited by their fans, are said to release during Pongal next year.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rajini's Darbar is confirmed to be hitting theatres during Pongal, ie January 15, 2020, and Pattas is also preparing for a Pongal release.

Rajinikanth is all set to portray the role of a cop in Darbar. The film, also starring Nayanthara, is being directed by AR Murugadoss and marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. Incidentally, the film also marks the 167th film in the superstar's career.

Prateik Babbar will be seen in Darbar as the antagonist. The actor will be working with Rajinikanth and Murugadoss for the first time. "It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (Sagar) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally," he said in a statement.

Pattas, on the other hand, is helmed by Durai Senthil Kumar and will see Dhanush play dual roles. The film also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead.

