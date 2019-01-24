Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya to tie the knot once again on February 11

regional-cinema

Rajinikanth with daughter Soundarya

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya is said to be getting hitched to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai. The pre-wedding festivities are scheduled for February 9 and 10.

Buzz is that it will be attended by only close friends and family members. Soundarya was earlier married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar. They divorced in 2016.

After seven years of marriage, Soundarya Rajinikanth divorced from her businessman husband Ashwin in 2017. The couple got married on September 23, 2010 and have a five-year-old son. While there have been reports of marital discord between the two, they have always denied it. It is believed that the fact that Soundarya said that she was always proud to identify herself as 'Soundarya Rajinikanth' may have been the reason for the discord.

On the work front, Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer. For those starring her father Rajinikanth, she designed the title sequences. Soundary later became a film producer with Goa (2010). In 2014, she made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

