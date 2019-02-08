Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya's wedding invites are out

regional-cinema

Soundarya Rajinikanth's first invitation card was given to Tamil Nadu Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar as he played the matchmaker

Soundarya Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has been extending invitations for daughter Soundarya's wedding celebrations. The first invitation card was given to Tamil Nadu Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar as he played the matchmaker. Soundarya weds actor businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi at Rajini's Poes Garden home.



Rajinikanth with Su Thirunavukkarasar

The wedding ceremony is slated for February 11. The pre-wedding festivities are scheduled for February 9 and 10. Reportedly, Rajini's wife Latha approached cops to provide protection during the celebrations at their Chennai residence. Buzz is that it will be attended by only close friends and family members. Soundarya was earlier married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar. They divorced in 2016.

Recently, Soundarya took to her social media account to share a picture of her all ready to the festivities.

On the work front, Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer. For those starring her father Rajinikanth, she designed the title sequences. Soundary later became a film producer with Goa (2010). In 2014, she made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

