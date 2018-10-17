Rajit Kapur had fun with complexities of Bypass Road

bollywood

Rajit Kapur is excited about Bypass Road, and says he had fun playing a complex character

Rajit Kapur

Actor Rajit Kapur is excited about Bypass Road, and says he had fun playing a complex character. Bypass Road marks the directorial debut of Neil Nitin Mukesh's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama, which is written by Neil.

"It was a great learning for me to discover and explore yet another unique father-son relationship in Bypass Road," Rajit said in a statement to IANS.

The actor will be seen playing the role of a father. "Neil and Naman both have a phenomenal eye for perfection and precision. I had a great time working with Naman who is now part of the younger crop of directors. He was able to successfully bring out the essence of my character. This role is something I have never attempted in the past with a lot of layers and complexities," he added. The film also features Adah Sharma and Gul Panag.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever