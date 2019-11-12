MENU

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan to walk out of prison on parole

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 14:25 IST | ANI | Vellore

This is the second time Perarivalan will be out on parole

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
Vellore: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan will be out on Tuesday from the Central Prison Vellore on parole. He will be released temporarily due to his father's poor health.

This is the second time Perarivalan will be out on parole. In 2017, he was released for 30 days which was extended by another 30 days on his mother Arpudhammal's request.

Perarivalan and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead.

