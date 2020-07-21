Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Life convict Nalini 'threatens suicide' after quarrel in prison

S. Nalini, convicted for life in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had threatened to commit suicide in the Vellore Women’s Prison after an argument with another inmate, an official said on Tuesday.

After the argument that occurred on Monday, the prison officials asked Nalini about the incident, following which she allegedly threatened to commit suicide by tying a piece of cloth around her neck. Subsequently, the issue was sorted out.

Seven persons were convicted in the killing of Rajiv Gandhi -- A.G. Perarivalan, V. Sriharan alias Murugan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan, wife of V. Sriharan.

All the convicts are in prison since 1991, the year a woman LTTE suicide bomber blew up herself, killing Rajiv Gandhi on the spot at an election rally near Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has passed a resolution for the release of all the convicts, but the Governor is yet to take a decision on the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever