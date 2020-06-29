Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, headed by Sonia Gandhi, got Chinese money: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had received funds from China. Addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in coastal Maharashtra, Irani also claimed the funds helped the Gandhi family as well.

"There is enough evidence that Sonia Gandhi has taken money for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. It has helped her family as well. The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ensured the foundation got Rs 100 crore. Why has Congress been accepting donations from the Chinese Embassy," Irani said.

The BJP leader also hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray government on the COVID-19 outbreak, and said officials involved in the so-called "body bags scam" must be punished. Media reports have claimed the state government was purchasing body bags for COVID-19 victims at inflated prices.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever