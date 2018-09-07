Rajiv Gandhi's murder: SC asks TN governer to consider convict's mercy petition

national

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha and K M Joseph disposed of the Centre's petition regarding a proposal for the release of the convicts, filed by the Tamil Nadu government

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu governor to consider the mercy petition of A G Perarivalan, a convict in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha and K M Joseph disposed of the Centre's petition regarding a proposal for the release of the convicts, filed by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Centre had on August 10 told the apex court that it does not concur with the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying remission of their sentence will set a "dangerous precedent" and have "international ramifications".

