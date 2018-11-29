Rajiv Thakur: Digitalisation has opened more opportunities for comedians

television

Rajiv Thakur who has been entertaining audience for over 10 years, believes some people misuse the power of Internet

Rajiv Thakur

Digitalisation is a boon for aspiring comedians as with just one click, a joke can be heard by the whole world, says comedian Rajiv Thakur, who is currently judging a digital-based talent hunt show titled Happy Club. "There is no need to look out for someone who can launch you. During my time, it was nothing like this...Digitalisation has made more paths for the next-gen. If you have a good content, what all you need is to make a video and upload it on internet," Thakur told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

However, the comedian, who has been entertaining audience for over 10 years, believes some people misuse the power of Internet. "With great content, I have also seen people spreading crap content on Internet. I have seen them making absurd jokes... One should use this platform for betterment only.

"There is no censorship on Internet but that does not mean, you can create anything in the name of comedy. Comedy is a serious business and people should take it seriously." Thakur has urged comedians not to hurt others' sentiments.

"The most important rule for a good comedy is not to disrespect someone. Sometimes, comedians lose their limits and crack jokes which can be hurtful for others. Being a comedian, one should make sure his jokes are free of negativity," he said. Thakur has worked in TV comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Nights With Kapil and various Punjabi movies. In the past 10 years, he has carved a niche for himself in the comedy industry. But according to him, he is still learning and has a long way to go.

"No doubt, I have spent years in this industry but each day I am learning something new... Now audience wants something new. You can't feed them old jokes again and again. People want content and to meet their demands and to impress audience, I am learning a lot and trying to improve myself each day," he added.

