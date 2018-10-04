Rajkot Test: Jason Holder's West Indies ready to push India at home
Jason Holder's team are looking to register their first Test series win over India since 2001-02 in the West Indies. On Indian soil, they haven't won a series since their 3-0 victory in 1983-84
It can be demoralising when all the talk is about how soon the West Indies will fold up rather than about their chances of upsetting World No. 1 India in the two-Test series that gets underway at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here today. Jason Holder's team are looking to register their first Test series win over India since 2001-02 in the West Indies. On Indian soil, they haven't won a series since their 3-0 victory in 1983-84.
Though West Indies had a fruitful home season with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh and a 1-1 draw versus Sri Lanka, Holder is well aware that beating India on home soil won't be easy and especially so when just five players in this Windies line-up have Test experience here. In fact, they are down to just four now after Kemar Roach returned home due to a death in his family and is ruled out of the opening Test. Holder is hopeful that his young team will exceed expectations.
"We've been together for the last two and a half years and we've done some pretty good things. It will be a challenge but we have to only focus on what we need to do. I just urge the guys to avoid any distractions. It's not going to be easy. Playing India in their own backyard is obviously a challenge, but we're up for it."
