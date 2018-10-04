Rajkot Test: Jason Holder's West Indies ready to push India at home

cricket

West Indies skipper Jason Holder is all smiles during a team huddle in Rajkot yesterday

It can be demoralising when all the talk is about how soon the West Indies will fold up rather than about their chances of upsetting World No. 1 India in the two-Test series that gets underway at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here today. Jason Holder's team are looking to register their first Test series win over India since 2001-02 in the West Indies. On Indian soil, they haven't won a series since their 3-0 victory in 1983-84.

Though West Indies had a fruitful home season with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh and a 1-1 draw versus Sri Lanka, Holder is well aware that beating India on home soil won't be easy and especially so when just five players in this Windies line-up have Test experience here. In fact, they are down to just four now after Kemar Roach returned home due to a death in his family and is ruled out of the opening Test. Holder is hopeful that his young team will exceed expectations.

"We've been together for the last two and a half years and we've done some pretty good things. It will be a challenge but we have to only focus on what we need to do. I just urge the guys to avoid any distractions. It's not going to be easy. Playing India in their own backyard is obviously a challenge, but we're up for it."

