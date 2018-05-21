Rajkumar Hirani attends special screening of Sohum Shah's next Tumbad

Rajkumar Hirani found the film to be visually stunning, with great camerawork and art to its credit



A special screening of Ship Of Theseus (2012) actor Sohum Shah's next, Tumbad was recently held for Rajkumar Hirani. Though the filmmaker is busy with the post-production of Sanju, he took time out to watch the fantasy thriller set in colonial India. Hirani found the film to be visually stunning, with great camerawork and art to its credit. Rahi Anil Barve's directorial venture, which has done the festival rounds, is slated to release later this year.



