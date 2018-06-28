Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju release: Waiting for exam results

Set to release on 29 June, Sanju is written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza

Sanju poster

The blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani who is all set for his first ever biopic Sanju is anxious a day prior to release. Rajkumar Hirani took to his social media and posted a picture from the movie and it's caption is surely giving us the idea what is currently going on in the director's mind.

The filmmaker who has given back to back blockbusters says the release of the movie makes him feel like exam results to be announced

He tweeted the picture and wrote, "One day to go.... now it's like waiting for exam results tomorrow. #sanju #RanbirKapoor @rajkumarhirani @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms"

There is tremendous positive word of mouth for Sanju, still the film maker is anxious. Rajkumar Hirani has been treating the audience with different content from the movie where he has been revealing different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life.

While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

The trailer and all the content that has come out of the film til now has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

