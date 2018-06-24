Rajkumar Hirani: Sanjay Dutt and I share a strictly professional relationship

Shunning popular notion, Hirani reveals that long-time collaborator, the muse of his next, Sanju, is "not a close buddy"

Rajkumar Hirani

He may have his own fan following, but Rajkumar Hirani is a huge Charlie Chaplin fan. The filmmaker's office at Andheri East plays the comic icon's movies on loop for visitors. On the day we meet him, it is City Lights that is unspooling. Laurel and Hardy mannequins positioned at the entrance further drive home the point about Hirani's favourite screen idols. His office also houses a memorabilia from his past films. A wall hanging declares that there are two type of people in the world - those who wear underwear, and those who use a two-in-one to hide their modesty. Aamir Khan as PK instantly flashes before our eyes.

Days away from the release of his next, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, Hirani is tied up with last-minute post-production work for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. "I am now watching the film to technically polish it," he says. "Sanju is over and done for me. I only await the audience's verdict now." Hirani first met Dutt when he was signed for Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). "We had signed him for a small part. He was to play Jimmy Sheirgill's role, while Shah Rukh Khan was to play Munna Bhai. But, things did not work out. Later, we decided to rope in Sanju as the protagonist." The idea of making a biopic on Dutt was initially tossed by the actor's wife, Maanayata. "When Sanju was shooting for PK (2014), Maanayata suggested that we make a film on his life. My first reaction was, 'No'. Underworld and jails are not my forte."



Sanju

But, the idea crept up again when Dutt was in prison soon after. "When he was out on parole, I had gone to meet him. He began talking about life behind bars. Initially, [I prodded him] out of curiosity; to know what goes on in jails. The next day, he called me again. Then, he seemed to be venting out [his frustration]. He was telling me a story. That's when I told Abhijat [Joshi, writer] to accompany me, and we began recording the conversation. I realised that this could make for an interesting tale."

Once his time in jail became the fodder for their conversations, the meetings went deep into the evenings. "Dutt let me into his darkest phase. I would go to his house at 5 pm, and be there till the wee hours of the morning. Apart from what transpired in prison, he would tell me anecdotes about his life - his penchant for cars, his hostel, his parents [Sunil and Nargis Dutt]. Later, I met his sisters, Namrata and Priya, brother-in-law Kumar Gaurav and US-based buddy Paresh Ghelani [to take the story forward]."



Munna Bhai MBBS

What attracted Hirani to this tale was not Dutt's association with drugs or arms. It was what transpired inside his family home whose walls guarded the members from the frenzy outside. "I like human interest stories. Sanju is a father-son story; a friend's story." Hirani instantly puts our notions to challenge when he reveals that the man he collaborated with to deliver two of their biggest hits with the Munna Bhai series, is not one he counts among his close friends. "We share a strictly professional relationship. I do not hang out or party with him. He has his set of close friends, [which does not include me]. Ours is a director-actor relationship. But, at the same time, we are comfortable working with each other."

With Dutt in the know of developments associated with Sanju, it may be argued that the film may shy away from depicting his flaws, even though the unit has constantly refuted such suggestions. Hirani reiterates the fact when he says that should he have wanted to make a propaganda film on the actor, he would have made another Munna Bhai. "There is no reason for me to make a film to glorify Sanjay Dutt. For me, it is simply a great story. It takes courage to bare your life for reel. Sanjay told me everything, and gave me a free hand to do what I wished with that information."

The filmmaker is aware that certain scenes may strike controversy, as a particular one of an overflowing toilet in the cell that Kapoor, as Dutt, resides in, did. An activist found the it objectionable; questioning of jail authorities. But Hirani backs his decision to showcase it, stating, "This scene is from Sanju's earlier stint in jail. It happened in 1993, during the monsoon season. On that particular day, the drain in his cell overflowed due to heavy rains."

Although his films have featured more than one celebrated name in the same frame, this is the first time he helmed an ensemble cast. "It is also the first time I am working with so many female actors - Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Karishma Tanna." Buzz is that Tanna's character is inspired by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who had, apparently called Hirani with the plea of not showcasing her alleged romance with Dutt. But Hirani refutes suggestions, questioning, "Why would she call me? Honestly, even I read reports [about my film] every day. It's amusing."

Even though he has a bevy of stars waiting to work with him, there are only a few that he can please, given that Hirani takes three to four years to bring out one venture. "Research and writing takes a lot of time. I keep looking for good scripts. Until I am sure, I will not take it up," he reasons. It's also owing to the lack of a good script that he turned down the third instalment of the Munna Bhai franchise, Munna Bhai Chale Amrika. "But, we are writing the next part."

Also read: Sanju: Here's an unknown fact about Ranbir Kapoor starrer we bet you didn't know!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates