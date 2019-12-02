Rajkumar Hirani to make biopic on Lala Amarnath?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Rajkumar Hirani is planning a biopic on cricketer Lala Amarnath (1911-2000). India's first Test centurion played for the country between 1933 and 1952. His sons, Surinder and Mohinder, also played Test cricket. The filmmaker is known to play his cards close to his chest so till everything is in place, Hirani will keep mum.

Sources say he is working on the script along with favourite writer Abhijat Joshi. Looks like after Sanju (2018), which was Hirani's first biopic, he is hooked to the genre. There was the talk of the third outing of Munnabhai, but there's no news on that front.

Rajkummar Hirani's last film was Sanju (2018) which starred Ranbir Kapoor. The story of the film tracks down the of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (played by Ranbir Kapoor), his addiction with drugs, arrest for alleged association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father, comeback in the industry, the eventual drop of charges from Bombay blasts, and release after completing his jail term. Apart from Ranbir, the ensemble cast of the film also included Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh. The film won many accolades at the award galas and had a successful run at the box office.

