Rajkumar Santoshi: The film is based on Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophies

After the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013), filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi turned to the chapters of Indian history to make Battle of Saragarhi. His long-in-the-works period drama, which was to feature Randeep Hooda, did not take off despite the duo's best efforts. The director then trained his focus on Bad Boy, the upcoming launch vehicle of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi.



Rajkumar Santoshi

Now, Santoshi has been bitten by the history bug again — the filmmaker has been shooting for a yet-untitled drama based on the final years of Mahatma Gandhi. "The film, set between 1947 and 1948, is based on Gandhi and his philosophies, which are relevant in today's times. This is a much-needed subject when there is so much violence happening around in the world," states the director.





A still from Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

According to sources, the unit has erected two sets in Ellora Studios in Mira Road and in another studio in Andheri East. Santoshi has cast new faces for the period piece that is eyeing a 2021 release. "I don't want to reveal the names yet, but they are all theatre actors. I have only 22 days of shooting left, post which we can make an announcement," he adds.

