Rajkummar and Patralekha's films to clash at the box-office

Patralekha's happy about the fact that both her and Rajkummar's hard work is bearing fruit



Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have never played coy with the media about their relationship. Interestingly, their upcoming films are all set to clash at the box-office. Patralekha's film Nanu Ki Jaanu and Rajkummar's Omerta are set to hit screens on April 20. Patralekha however maintains that she's happy about the fact that both her and Rajkummar's hard work is bearing fruit.

Patralekha added that she would prefer that people see both their films. In fact, Rajkummar Rao and his CityLights co-star are taking turns promoting each others' films! Talk about friends lending each other a helping hand!

On being quizzed whether Patralekha feels jealous about Rajkummar Rao's success thus far, she asked how can someone envy their family member? Patralekha revealed she was of a jealous disposition during her younger years, but her sister advised her to change her mindset as she would lose herself. Since the point was driven to her during the formative years, she has ever since preferred living life without stress caused due to envy and feels quite good about it. She believes those who are deserving would get good work and thus doesn't concern herself about such matters.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates