Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's dance for Made In China promotions will make your day!

Promoting a film in today's times has become as complex and complicated as making one. Actors, over the last few years, have become very innovative and creative when it comes to marketing their films. And thanks to social media, things have become easier for them too. Recently, Rajkummar Rao posted a dance video with his Made In China co-star Mouni Roy to promote the film and it shall leave you amused and make your day. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram #Valam #MadeInChina 25th October. #Diwali2019 @imouniroy A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) onOct 15, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

This upcoming comedy is about a Gujarati businessman who travels all the way to China to expand his business. The movie boats off some impressive set of actors like Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas. The makers are confident the film will find its audience despite clashing at the box-office with Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh on Diwali. They feel multiple films can co-exist since there are enough screens in the country today.

On the work front, Rao will have a busy 2020 as he'll be gearing up for films like Turram Khan, Anurag Basu's untitled drama and RoohiAfza, a horror-comedy, and the Chupke Chupke remake. Roy, on the other hand, will have a special appearance in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, and be seen as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Superhero drama, Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Rao is easily one of the finest performers of Hindi Cinema in recent times that has proven his versatility time and again. This year, he was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a drama about same-sex relationships, and Judgmentall Hai Kya, a twisted, psychotic and eccentric murder mystery about two idiosyncratic characters. Made In China promises to be high on mirth and madness, and Rao shall continue to prove his prowess.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates