Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan gets a new title, first look out

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to team up with Hansal Mehta for a romantic film, produced by Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan. The film was earlier titled Turram Khan but now the makers have opted for a new title. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to share this news with his fans and followers.

He wrote- Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's next film directed by Hansal Mehta is now Chhalaang. See them in theatres on 31st Jan 2020!

Take a look right here:

Don't miss the charming chemistry between Rao and Bharucha, it seems Bollywood is all set to give us another small-town romance of two innocent souls. Rao has given us some truly memorable films like Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi, and as far as his collaborations with Hansal Mehta are concerned, the actor and filmmaker have made some fine films like Shahid, Citylights, and Omertà. This is truly a deadly combination.

And Nushrat Bharucha has been entertaining us with all of those Luv Ranjan films, but till now, we have seen her as the city belie that traps a gullible and naive man into her web of lies and deceit, gorgeousness and aura. This is one role where we get to see her in a completely different space. And to be honest, the blend of Mehta and Ranjan is one thing we are looking forward to!

Rao gave us some fantastic performances this year, with every film and character different from one another. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was a charming love story about two women in love with each other, Judgementall Hai Kya was an idiosyncratic portrayal of two convoluted characters, and Made In China was a story about hope and dreams. In 2020, he has an equal number of versatile roles ready. He's doing this charming love story, a film with Anurag Basu, a horror-comedy titled RoohiAfza, and hopefully Stree 2 as well.

