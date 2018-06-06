Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree to release on August 31

The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal. Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored its album

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, a horror comedy, is scheduled to hit the screens on August 31.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a 59-second video.

The short clip showed a deserted town where no one is in sight, but in the bylanes on various walls there is a message, "O Stree, kal aana" ('Stree', come tomorrow). The end of this clip reveals a spirit like figure who is levitating.

A message in the end of the short clip read: "The film is based on a 'ridiculously' true phenomenon.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK.

The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal. Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored its album.

Rajkumar Rao currently is shooting for Balaji Motion Pictures’ Mental hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has a number of films in her kitty. She will be seen with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and is also shooting for Saaho opposite south superstar Prabhas.

