Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree to release on August 31
The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal. Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored its album
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, a horror comedy, is scheduled to hit the screens on August 31.
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a 59-second video.
Stree ke baare mein zyada nahi jaanta hoon, bas sab kehte hain aa rahi hai woh. #OStree31stAugKoAana@MaddockFilms #DineshVijan @ShraddhaKapoor #PankajTripathi @amarkaushik #RajAndDk @rajndk @krishdk pic.twitter.com/DQ1Q2PsnUu— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 6, 2018
The short clip showed a deserted town where no one is in sight, but in the bylanes on various walls there is a message, "O Stree, kal aana" ('Stree', come tomorrow). The end of this clip reveals a spirit like figure who is levitating.
A message in the end of the short clip read: "The film is based on a 'ridiculously' true phenomenon.
Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK.
The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal. Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored its album.
Rajkumar Rao currently is shooting for Balaji Motion Pictures’ Mental hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has a number of films in her kitty. She will be seen with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and is also shooting for Saaho opposite south superstar Prabhas.
Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Crazy Dance With Rajkummar Rao And Sushant Singh Rajput At Stree Party
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Revealed: Shilpa Shetty's most horrifying experience on the sets of Baazigar!