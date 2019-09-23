Rajkummar Rao cannot wait to start shooting for The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra

Rajkummar Rao says he cannot wait to start The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra. Adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name, The White Tiger will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The film, to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani, will begin shooting in India later this year. Priyanka and Rajkummar will be seen in pivotal roles.

The incredibly talented actor took to his Instagram account to share how excited he is for the project. Have a look at the post right here:

Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Chopra will also serve as the executive producer.



The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

As far as their respective repertoires are concerned, Chopra will be finally seen on the Indian celluloid with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Rao, on the other hand, has Made In China, RoohiAfza, Anurag Basu’s untitled drama and Turram Khan in his kitty.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates