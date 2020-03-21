Rajkummar Rao completes 10 years in Bollywood; says it's just a humble beginning

Rajkummar Rao clocked 10 years in the Indian film industry on Saturday. This day, a decade ago, he debuted with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He went on to garner critical acclaim with films like Kai Po Che!, Aligarh, Trapped, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shahid, for which he bagged the National Film Award.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor penned an emotional note. The actor shared stills of his memorable films, and wrote, "It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my Co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai. It’s just a humble beginning for me. I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work."

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) onMar 19, 2020 at 4:50am PDT

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Chhalaang along with Nushrat Bharucha. Chhalaang will be Rajkummar Rao's fifth collaboration with the National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta and second collaboration with Nushrat Bharucha after Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.

He also has Roohi Afzana opposite Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Basu's Ludo and the sequel of National-award winner Badhaai Ho opposite Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.

