Rajkummar Rao confirms working with Anurag Basu in Imli

bollywood

Imli is touted to be a love story; which deals with relationships on a very human level. Rajkummar Rao will be paired opposite Kangana Ranaut in the movie

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming films Stree, has confirmed that he will feature in Anurag Basus next film titled Imli"along with Kangana Ranaut.

Rajkummar was interacting with the media at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 on Thursday in Mumbai.

The actor said: "Yes I am doing a film with Anurag sir called Imli which also stars Kangana."

There were also reports that Imtiaz Ali was going to cast Rajkummar in his next venture instead of Shahid Kapoor and reacting to that, the actor said: "There is nothing as of now with Imtiaz sir but I would love to work with him for sure. I love working and being in front of the camera so, whenever I get a chance or whenever somebody offers me a good film I just do it."

Imli will be Rajkummmar and Kanagana's third collaboration with each other. Previously, they worked in Queen (2014) and now they are shooting for their second film Mental Hai Kya.

Mental Hai Kya, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill. The film written by Kanika Dhillon will be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, national award-winning director for Telugu film, Bomelatta. The film has a release date of February 22, 2019.

As far as Kangana is concerned, she will be collaborating with Anurag Basu for the fourth time. They have earlier worked in Gangster (2006), Life in a Metro (2007) and Kites (2010).

Imli is touted to be a love story; which deals with relationships on a very human level. The shooting will begin in November.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao: You're As Good As Your Films, Directors

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever