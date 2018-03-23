Rajkummar Rao debunks rumours of him walking out of Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer

Rumours had it that the Rajkummar Rao refused a film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari as he was not ready to play the second lead, while Sushant Singh Rajput was on the main lead role



Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao on Thursday cleared the rumour of him walking out of a Sushant Singh Rajpur-starrer film and said, he was never been approached for the film. "Kai Po Che is a really special film for all of us, and I keep getting messages on social media handles that we all should collaborate again. I'm sure that both Sushant and I will collaborate on something exciting very soon," he said.

Rumours had it that the 'Newton' actor refused a film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari as he was not ready to play the second lead, while SSR was on the main lead role. Both the actors, who worked together in Kai Po Che, marking a major milestone in their respective careers, have been friends ever since.

Talking about Nitesh Tiwari, Rajkummar Rao said, "As a fan, I can't wait to watch his films and I am sure this one will be wonderful as well. I can't wait to collaborate with him on something soon."

