Rajkummar Rao finally opens up on the infamous fight during Judgmentall Hai Kya promotions

The big fight that took place between Kangana Ranaut and a journalist at the promotion of Judgementall Hai Kya is still fresh in everyone's mind. While Kangana and the journalist argued, Kangana's co-star from the movie, Rajkummar Rao, stuck around, not knowing what to do.

Now, as a guest on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show #NoFilterNeha season 4, Rajkummar Rao has finally opened up on the controversy. On being asked about the fight and what he thought of it, Rao said that at the time, he had just wanted the fight to be over. He shared, "I saw so many memes, people had made up so many videos - 'what Rajkummar Rao must be thinking'. I was just waiting for it to get over. I'm a very patient guy, I was just sitting there, witnessing the whole thing because there was nothing else I could do."

He further added that he just wanted to talk about the film, which, in any case, should be the priority at a film's promotional event. Rajkummar said, "They were both putting their point across and I thought maybe they are right, they should talk to each other, if it is this way, then, unfortunately, it is this way. In front of the whole world then yeah that's the way it is. But I was just waiting for it to just get done with it and talk about the film (sic)."

The infamous fight occurred when Kangana fired a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film Manikarnika, which she had also directed. She had asked the journalist, "You have trashed Manikarnika so badly, how can you think so low?" Judgementall Hai Kya released on July 26 but didn't do as well as expected at the box office.

