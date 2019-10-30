Rajkummar Rao finally opens up on the infamous fight during Judgmentall Hai Kya promotions
It made headlines when Kangana Ranaut got into an ugly fight with a journalist during Judgementall Hai Kya promotions. Her co-star, Rajkummar Rao, has finally spoken up about it.
The big fight that took place between Kangana Ranaut and a journalist at the promotion of Judgementall Hai Kya is still fresh in everyone's mind. While Kangana and the journalist argued, Kangana's co-star from the movie, Rajkummar Rao, stuck around, not knowing what to do.
Now, as a guest on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show #NoFilterNeha season 4, Rajkummar Rao has finally opened up on the controversy. On being asked about the fight and what he thought of it, Rao said that at the time, he had just wanted the fight to be over. He shared, "I saw so many memes, people had made up so many videos - 'what Rajkummar Rao must be thinking'. I was just waiting for it to get over. I'm a very patient guy, I was just sitting there, witnessing the whole thing because there was nothing else I could do."
He further added that he just wanted to talk about the film, which, in any case, should be the priority at a film's promotional event. Rajkummar said, "They were both putting their point across and I thought maybe they are right, they should talk to each other, if it is this way, then, unfortunately, it is this way. In front of the whole world then yeah that's the way it is. But I was just waiting for it to just get done with it and talk about the film (sic)."
The infamous fight occurred when Kangana fired a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film Manikarnika, which she had also directed. She had asked the journalist, "You have trashed Manikarnika so badly, how can you think so low?" Judgementall Hai Kya released on July 26 but didn't do as well as expected at the box office.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Kanika Dhillon, Bosco Martis along with Courtney Boyle attended the song launch of Wakhra Swag from Judgementall Hai Kya. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Rajkummar Rao sported a floral suit paired with white sneakers for the song launch
-
Wakhra Swag which is a remix version of the previous version of the song, for their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya is sung by Navv Inder and Lisa Mishra. American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari has also lent her voice in the remake. The song has been remade by Tanishk Bagchi, and Bosco Martis has done the choreography.
In picture: Ekta Kapoor opted for a ruffled black dress for the song launch.
-
In the media interaction, Kangana Ranaut said that Producer Ekta Kapoor had a clear vision of what the number should be. "I'm not used to being a part of a promotional video, I don't like to do them, but because Ekta Kapoor has a certain vision for the marketing, I was up for it."
In picture: Kangana Ranaut opted for a thigh-high slit gown for the event.
-
Kangana Ranaut continued: "This is not just a disco number but has a theme to it wherein both, Rajkummar Rao and I take on each other. There was a story here and it was relevant to the narrative." Rajkummar added, "Kangana and I together in a song is something nobody has seen before and I have to say designer Sheetal Sharma has done a fab job with the styling."
-
Kangana Ranaut got into a heated debate with a PTI journalist who was present at Wakhra song launch event of her upcoming movie Judgementall Hai Kya. She lambasted the reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film Manikarnika, which marked her directorial debut.
-
"You have trashed Manikarnika so badly, how can you think so low?" asked an agitated Kangana Ranaut. During the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.
In picture: Bosco Martis with wife Courtney Boyle at the song launch.
-
"You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," the 'Queen' actor said, refusing to entertain any question from the journalist.
In picture: Writer Kanika Dhillon to attended the song launch event.
-
"I have given you interviews before. You came to my van to interview me during Manikarnika. You spent at least three hours there and we had lunch together. But things have changed drastically after that. You had messaged me also, so don't tell me I am trying to intimidate you like a star. Don't make this about star and journalist," Kangana Ranaut asserted.
Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor, Kanika Dhillon, Bosco Martis, Courteny Boyle attended the song launch Wakhra Swag from Judgementall Hai Kya. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Judgementall Hai Kya Costume Designer Sheetal Sharma on Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and more!