Rajkummar Rao: For me, acting is not about ego

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao says for him, the process of acting is extremely pure and he never lets ego come in the way. Rao has been paired with Kangana Ranaut for a quirky thriller, "Mental Hai Kya". The film reunites the two actors after "Queen". Post "Queen", things changed for Ranaut and today Rao is known for his popularity in both critically and commercially acclaimed films.

Asked if there would be ego clashes as both Ranaut and him have become big stars, Rao said, "No. Trust me, for me acting is not about ego. It is something very pure, it's about dealing with pure emotions." "(So), how can you put your ego in that?" he said while talking to reporters here.

The movie will be directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media. "We haven't started shooting yet. But I really like Kangana. We have done a film together, 'Queen', which is a cult. So, I am obviously looking forward to get to the sets

now," Rao said on the new film.

He was speaking at the News 18 Reel movie awards last night. The actor is currently shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for horror comedy, "Stree". "We are getting into the last schedule now. It is shaping up pretty well. I am really excited for the release. It is going very good. Shraddha is a very hardworking and dedicated actor," he said.

Written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, "Stree" is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan through his company Maddock Films.

