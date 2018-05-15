Rajkummar Rao holidays with rumoured girlfriend Patralekha in Los Angeles

Rajkummar Rao is on a well-deserved break with alleged ladylove Patralkekha



Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. Picture courtesy: Instagram/rajkummar_rao

Rajkummar Rao's latest release, Hansal Mehta's Omerta has certainly won him huge critical acclaim for his stupendous performance as terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh.

The versatile actor, who has been living out of his suitcase for the last two years shooting for several projects simultaneously, sometimes stretching his work hours to 20 hours a day, has worked a way to unwind. Doing so, Rajkummar has flown to the USA for a well-deserved break.

The actor is holidaying with rumoured girlfriend Patralekha in Los Angeles. He posted a picture of the two doing a romantic dance and captioned it as, "Roll sound.. Roll Camera.. Action .. Muskurane Ki Vajah tum Hoooo.. #LAdiaries @patralekhaa (sic)."

The last two years have proved quite successful for the actor, what with most of his films including Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Newton have performed well at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao informs, "The last few months have been pretty hectic and I have been running from pillar to post fulfilling my commitments. This break has come at a perfect time for me. I'm quite excited."

