Rajkummar Rao honoured to work for environmental issues

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is honoured to work with UN Environment and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the cause 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

"Such an honour to be working with UN Environment and Ministry of Environment for a very important cause 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. Asif Bhamla and Bhamla Foundation Initiative," Rajkummar tweeted on Wednesday. On the acting front, Rajkummar currently has four films in his kitty -- Fanne Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Stree and Mental Hai Kya.

