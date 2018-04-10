Rajkummar Rao: How can one work in a fearful environment?

Rajkummar Rao plays a dreaded terrorist named Ahmed Omar Sayyed Sheikh in Omerta



Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, who is essaying a terrorist in his upcoming film Omerta, says he doesn't feel any fear when he's portraying a role. He says while acting he doesn't experience any kind of fear whatsover. How will he work if he experiences fear, the actor asks. Rajkummar has director Hansal Mehta is practically fearless since he doesn't seem to have any kind of fear complex.

It's worth noting that Rajkummar Rao plays a dreaded terrorist named Ahmed Omar Sayyed Sheikh in Omerta, who had participated in several terrorist activities in the past 15 years including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the September 11, 2011 attacks, journalist Daniel Pearl's murder among others. He was later arrested by the Pakistani Police and jailed in Karachi where he attempted suicide. Omerta, directed by Hansal Mehta releases on 20th April.

