Rajkummar Rao: I'd love to do a proper action film

bollywood

Actor Rajkummar Rao has displayed his versatility across genres, but a high-octane action drama is something that's on his wishlist

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao has displayed his versatility across genres, but a high-octane action drama is something that's on his wishlist. "I like to change things up fast and keep it fresh. I'd love to do a proper action film," Rajkummar has said in the cover story of GQ India's May 2019 issue.

"I just know I've got to listen to my gut, to act, to do. Do my bit, and do it for the right reasons," added the "Newton" actor. With unprecedented commercial success and critical acclaim, Rajkummar has cemented a unique position in the Indian entertainment business.

He believes that the years ahead are going to be challenging for creators of content to produce something exciting enough to keep the "audience returning to theatres". But he is glad about what the "digital boom" is doing for India's entertainment industry.

"I feel very happy for Arjun Mathur. He's such a good actor and now he's done such brilliant work in 'Made In Heaven' and people are talking about him," Rajkummar said, adding that he is pleased to see "all these phenomenal writers, directors and actors who have such fire and passion and talent...just doing more."

As an actor, he gives priority to reading stories rather than going for narrations. "I always read the story first, and then see what character I'm playing. I select projects instinctively. The stories are getting more rooted, more Indian in nature," he said.

Rajkummar also said that the audience now want to see actors as characters. "It's not about, ‘I want to be a guy like this', it's about ‘I know a guy like this'."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates