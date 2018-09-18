Rajkummar Rao introduces Made In China characters

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao on Monday shared his photograph in a striped shirt and Mouni Roy's in green sari

Pic Courtesy/ Rajkummar Rao Instagram Account

Actor Rajkummar Rao introduced his and actress Mouni Roy's characters in the forthcoming film Made In China. Rajkummar on Monday shared his photograph in a striped shirt and Mouni's in a green sari.

He captioned the image: "Meet Raghu and Rukmini. This Independence Day be independent! 'Made In China' on August 15, 2019! Mark your calendars!"

The upcoming film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. The film also stars Boman Irani and will hit the screens on Independence Day next year. It is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

