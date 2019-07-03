Rajkummar Rao on Judgementall Hai Kya: Was totally up for title change

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao simultaneously launched Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer in New Delhi around the same time. The film, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is scheduled for release on July 26.

Actor Rajkummar Rao Tuesday said he was absolutely fine with the makers' decision to change the title of his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. The film's previous title ran into rough weather as many people found it to be derogatory and insensitive to mentally challenged people. Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) also criticised the title and wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a change. Speaking at the film's trailer launch, Rao said the decision to change the title was taken in consultation with both the censor board and the IPS.

"I was totally up for it. There are some people out there who have problems with it. We respect their emotions. If they believe that changing the title will bring some change in the society, we are more than happy to do that," the actor told reporters. "There has been a censor screening and one with the association as well and that's how we came to the conclusion that the title should be changed. We all were very happy to do that," he added. Rao further said there were many other prospective titles for the film but all found "Judgementall" to be the most appropriate one.

"Judgementall was the only title that was going with the film. There were lot of others like sentimental, temperamental but we thought this one was the best," he said. The actor believes that controversy can never guarantee a film success if it is not well made. "I think the only reason people come to theatres and watch a movie is because of the trailer. If they liked the trailer or actors or makers, they would go and watch the film, not for any other reason I feel," he said.

Judgementall Hai Kya, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, also features Kangana Ranaut. The actor simultaneously launched the film's trailer in Mumbai around the same time. The film, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is scheduled for release on July 26.

