Rajkummar Rao on the Chupke Chupke remake: It is a big responsibility

The trend of remaking classics, be it songs or films, is unlikely to go out of fashion. One of the pioneers of this trend was Jeetendra, who starred in the 1983 blockbuster, Himmatwala, a remake of the Telugu hit, Ooruki Monagadu. And over the last few years, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have given some of their biggest successes by relying heavily on their content and presenting it for the Hindi audiences.

And Bollywood doesn't only harp on remaking International or South Indian content, sometimes they peep into their own classics. And this is exactly what Rajkummar Rao will be seen doing. He's all set to reprise the role of Dharmendra in the remake of the 1975 classic comedy, Chupke Chupke. Talking about the same to Pune Mirror, the actor said, "It's a big responsibility to step into his shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know we can't match Hrishida's standard, but will try and put our best foot forward.”

Rao, who shot to fame with films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kai Po Che and Shahid, is currently one of the busiest actors in the industry. He's gearing up for Made In China, slated to release on Diwali, and post the release of this comedy, he'll be seen in films like Turram Khan, RoohiAfza and Anurag Basu's next untitled film. And of course, he will also return as Vicky in the sequel to Stree, the 2018 horror-comedy that turned out to be the most profitable film of the year in terms of ROI (Return of Investment).

That's not all, he's also collaborating with Priyanka Chopra for Netflix's The White Tiger, and the actor says the shooting shall commence soon. Given his versatility and fearlessness as an artist, we are looking forward to everything he has to offer! This year, Rao starred in films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Judgementall Hai Kya, both of which received rave reviews from critics.

