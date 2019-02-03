Rajkummar Rao once aspired to be a dancer and auditioned for a dance show

television

Rajkummar Rao had travelled to Mumbai by train to fulfil his dream of becoming a dancer. He had come to the city of dreams for the first time to audition for Boogie Woogie, a dance show that was aired on Sony Television Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao, the talented actor proved his acting prowess from the time he set his foot in the film industry. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry with varied roles and today he is considered as one of the best Bollywood actors. But did you know that Rajkummar once upon a time desired to become a Dancer?

Recently, the ensemble cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3. Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor, along with Rajkummar Rao enjoyed the performances of the little stars who performed on some of the hit numbers of these celebrities. The actors were impressed by the performances and Rajkummar mentioned that he was very fond of dancing and wanted to become a dancer. He had travelled to Mumbai by train to fulfill his dream of becoming a dancer. He had come to the city of dreams for the first time to audition for Boogie Woogie, a dance show that was aired on Sony Television Entertainment.

Talking about his dream to become dancer, Rajkummar Rao said, "I was in tenth standard when I came to Mumbai from Gurgaon for the first time, I always wanted to be a dancer and came here for the auditions of Boogie Woogie where I got rejected. I was sixteen years old when I came here. I was very disheartened by that rejection then but today I am so glad that I got rejected. It got me to a better career that I am in today."

Rajkummar not only enjoyed the power packed performances of the contestants but surprised everyone with his spontaneous dance moves. He performed with Sonam Kapoor and the contestants and left everyone shocked with his moves.

