Rajkummar Rao-starrer Omerta is unlikely to release this week?

Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari

Yesterday, rumours flew thick and fast that Hansal Mehta's directorial venture Omerta about terrorism has got stuck at the Censor Board. The makers preferred not to comment. Meanwhile, Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev has been pushed by a week. It will now hit theatres on April 27. Starring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari, it was slated to release on April 20. The news of the date shuffle was announced on the film's social media handle.

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta may have garnered applause at the various film festivals that it travelled to, but for the actor, the real test lies on home turf. The film sees him play British terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh as it traces his journey from his early days in London to executing journalist Daniel Pearl. Considering the movie deals with a bold subject and has some violent scenes, Rao fears it might face trouble from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

