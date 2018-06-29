Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for support

Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous. It is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is humbled by the positive response to the teasers of his films Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

"I would like to thank each and every one of you for showering both the films Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with so much love," Rajkummar posted on Twitter on Friday.

"Thanks for all the support and admiration. Can't wait to share the trailers of both the films, and for you guys to go and watch them. Love always," he added.

Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. It is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a love story, but with a twist. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

