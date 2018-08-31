Rajkummar Rao: Want to keep my honesty intact

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao believes stardom comes with a pressure because everyone starts judging you on your box-office performance

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who turned 34 on Friday, has kept the audience captivated with his impactful performances in films like "Shahid", "Kai Po Che!", "Trapped", and "Bareilly Ki Barfi". He says he wants to keep his honesty intact and wants his films to continue resonating with the audience.

A National Award-winner, Rajkummar made his acting debut in 2010 with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha". Since then, he has featured in films like "Shaitan", "Shahid", "Queen", "CityLights", "Aligarh", "Behen Hogi Teri", "Newton" and "Fanney Khan".

His latest film "Stree" -- a horror comedy -- has released on his birthday.

Rajkummar believes stardom comes with a pressure because everyone starts judging you on your box-office performance.

"But for me, it has always has been very pure. It still is very pure. I want my films to do well but I don't have any number in my mind or my film should match this number or this weekend," the actor told IANS here.

He is happy as long as he is proud of his work.

"As long as I am very proud of what I am doing and what I have done, I am in a very happy state of mind and want to keep that honesty intact in me," he added.

With a career spanning over eight years, Rajkummar says everything has been a learning experience for him.

"There would be times that my films would not be that great. Every film cannot be a 'Shahid', 'Newton' or 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. I try and bring in and keep my honesty intact in all my characters because that's the only thing I can control and the only thing in my hand.

"Apart from that, there are no regrets. If I have made a mistake I have learnt from it," he said.

After "Stree", Rajkummar is looking forward to a great slate of work with "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", "Mental Hai Kya" and "Imli". He will also be seen in "Love Sonia".

Not divulging much about the films, Rajkummar said: "'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is very exciting. As the tagline says it 'siyaape waali love story'. So, there is a lot of quirk to it."

