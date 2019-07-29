Rajkummar Rao wows in Judgementall Hai Kya!

bollywood

The string of impressive performances by Rajkummar Rao continues with his latest one in Balaji Motion Pictures' Judgementall Hai Kya

Rajkummar Rao

The string of impressive performances by Rajkummar Rao continue with his latest one in Balaji Motion Pictures' Judgementall Hai Kya. The powerhouse performer who rose to stardom on the sheer strength of his acting mettle has proven yet again that he can nail just about any character assigned to him.

With his natural streak for getting into the skin of characters he essays, the National Award-winner treated viewers to his edgy portrayal of Keshav, a prime suspect for the murder of his love interest in his latest release, Judgementall Hai Kya.

Going by the rave reviews, Rajkummar's macho act in the film not only speaks for his brilliance as an artist but also indicates that his performing game remains unwavering.

Says a trade source, "Rajkummar's performance is of an artist who won't settle for anything less than exceptional. His impeccable depiction of Keshav kicked off the pace of the psychological whodunit. It's almost as if the actor makes sure to be a talking point among critics as far as his performance goes. Anyone going for the movie can safely expect finesse from the star and not be disappointed."

Also Read: Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Not an edge-of-your-seat thriller

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates