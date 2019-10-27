Rajkummar Rao's dance with Ekta Kapoor at her Diwali bash is a must-see

Remember how Rajkummar Rao danced in one of the best scenes of Gangs Of Wasseypur II? He danced as if no one was watching, and gave the audiences a fantastically performed scene. We had similar thoughts when we saw a video shared by Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram account, straight from her Diwali bash, where he shook a leg with her on Govinda and Raveena Tandon's iconic song from Dulhe Raja, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. Take a look:

There's a lot more to Rao than his scathing celluloid characters and this video is further proof. With films like Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Made In China, he has proven he's as fantastic a comic as he's in characters defined by grime and grit. He began his career with Kapoor in her production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, in 2010. Today, he's one of the most reliable and riveting actors we have. His Made In China, which opened in the cinemas on October 25, has also been receiving rave reviews.

Rao will have an immensely busy 2020 as he's gearing up for films like RoohiAfza, an untitled film with Anurag Basu, on the same lines of Life In A... Metro and Turram Khan. He already had three releases this year, and the same number of films next year too. If you thought only Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana could manage and handle multiple films simultaneously, Rao is there too.

