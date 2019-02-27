Rajkummar Rao's next a horror comedy titled Rooh-Afza
Co-produced by Stree producer Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Lamba, director of the Fukrey franchise, Rooh-Afza features Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with Varun Sharma
After Stree, Rajkummar Rao is set to star in another horror comedy, Rooh-Afza. The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost, read a press release. Co-produced by "Stree" producer Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Lamba, director of the Fukrey franchise, Rooh-Afza features Rajkummar in the lead along with Varun Sharma.
The film will be set in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and will see another ghost trying to capture newly-wed men. The leading lady and director will soon be finalised.
Apart from Rooh-Afza,Rajkummar will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya, in which he reunites with his Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut. He will also appear in Made in China alongside Mouni Roy.
