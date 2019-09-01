Search

Rajkummar Rao's Turram Khan to release on January 31

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 10:22 IST | IANS

Reposting the director's tweet, Rajkummar Rao said that he is "so excited". "Thank you so much, sir. So excited for our next collaboration together. Nushrat, get set go," he wrote

Hansal Mehta's Twitter account

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming film Turram Khan will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously worked with Rajkummar on CityLights, Shahid, and Omerta.

Announcing the film's release date on the occasion of Rajkummar's birthday on Saturday, Mehta tweeted: "Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own Rajkummar a very happy birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together 'Turram Khan' will release on January 31, 2020."

Reposting the director's tweet, Rajkummar said that he is "so excited". "Thank you so much sir. So excited for our next collaboration together. Nushrat, get set go," he wrote. Turram Khan is produced by ADFFilms and Luv Films and presented by T-Series.

