'Rajma Chawal' to release on August 31

Picture courtesy/Leena Yadav Twitter account

Rishi Kapoor-starrer "Rajma Chawal", directed by Leena Yadav, will hit the screens on August 31. "Funny, we live in the space age generation, yet fail to communicate with people that matter the most? Experience the social journey of a father and son with 'Rajma Chawal', this 31st August," Yadav tweeted on Thursday.



The film also stars Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur. "Rajma Chawal" was shot in the interiors of Delhi's Chandni Chowk. Rishi had earlier told IANS: "I wanted to work with Leena. I liked the ambience and where the story was being told -- the whole beauty of Chandni Chowk. I did it once with 'Delhi-6'... The triumph of this project is that we are shooting the whole film in Chandni Chowk."

