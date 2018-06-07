Rajnath Singh asks Kashmir separatists to talk peace

"We can talk to anyone. We are open to talks with all. But talks should be for peace. For talks, you need not to speak to like-minded people but it is important to talk to right-minded people," Rajnath Singh told reporters

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged separatist leaders to hold talks for peace in Jammu and Kashmir, saying a dialogue needed "right-minded people" and not necessarily like-minded people to succeed.



He said the central government intended to open a dialogue in Kashmir and therefore appointed its Special Representative Dineshwar Sharma who visited the state 11 times since he was given the assignment in October last year.

"He doesn't come here on tourist trips. He meets the people of the state to find solutions to their problems. I am sticking to what I said on my first visit to Kashmir (as Home Minister) that we want talks with every section of the society to resolve their problems."

He said the BJP government was firmly committed to solve the problems of Kashmir and not to let it linger on.

The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation in the aftermath of the May 16 ceasefire announced by the central government during the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

